Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 794,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,196. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

