Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Avalara by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

AVLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. 852,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.27.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

