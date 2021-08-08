Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

