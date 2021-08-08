Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.64.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.