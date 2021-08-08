Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

