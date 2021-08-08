PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $60.33 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $60.33 million and $2.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00339890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00826101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

