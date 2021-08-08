Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 161.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

