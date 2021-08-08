Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,568,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $214,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

