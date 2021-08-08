PayBX Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.77 or 0.00818300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00098578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039407 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

