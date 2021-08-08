Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Wolfe Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

