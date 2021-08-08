Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded up $22.52 on Friday, reaching $241.80. 538,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $245.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

