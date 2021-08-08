Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

PCTY stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 46.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paylocity by 72.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

