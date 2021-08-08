PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lifted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in PayPal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 125,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $279.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.