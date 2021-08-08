PaySign (PAYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. PaySign has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS opened at $2.47 on Friday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.