PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

