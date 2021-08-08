PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.78 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

