Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.41

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 102586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

