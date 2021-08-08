Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.05 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.78.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

