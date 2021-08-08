PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,666. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

