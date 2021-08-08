Peony Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $12.89 million and $73,845.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 282.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,419,533 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

