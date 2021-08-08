PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. 3,430,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.