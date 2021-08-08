Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 2,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $818.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

