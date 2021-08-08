Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.65 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

