Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 294,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,801. Personalis has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

