Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

