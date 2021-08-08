Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

