Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.
Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
