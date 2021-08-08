PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report sales of $281.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

