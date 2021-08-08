Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

