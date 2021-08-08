Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

