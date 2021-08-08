PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.