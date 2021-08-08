PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
About PHX Energy Services
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.