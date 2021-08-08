Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

PNW stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

