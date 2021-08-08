Piper Sandler Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.