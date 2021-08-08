Piper Sandler Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $125.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $17,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

