Piper Sandler Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $110.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,959 shares of company stock worth $739,386 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

