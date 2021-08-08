Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0470 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,241.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006814 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.02 or 0.01197157 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

