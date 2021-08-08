PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

