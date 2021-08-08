Playkey Market Capitalization Tops $168,718.04 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $168,718.04 and $126,609.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00840406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00101751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.