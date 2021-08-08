Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $89.30 or 0.00201447 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and $266,000.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

