Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE POW opened at C$41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.54. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.82 and a 1 year high of C$41.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

