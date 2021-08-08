PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 979.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 2.3% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 813,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,171. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

