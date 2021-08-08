Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.43.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$130.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 57.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$93.66 and a 1-year high of C$131.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

