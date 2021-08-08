Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALX opened at $273.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.74. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

