Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $612,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

