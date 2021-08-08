Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 31,600 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 5,249.45% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

