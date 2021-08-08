Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,303 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Koppers were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

