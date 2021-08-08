Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Matrix Service worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

