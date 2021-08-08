Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,773 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.