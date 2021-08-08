Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 49,615 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Insmed worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after buying an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Insmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 849,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

