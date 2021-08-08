Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

