Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,619 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

